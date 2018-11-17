Vendor donates day’s take

By Lin Hsin-han and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Wednesday marked the 11th consecutive year a vendor in Keelung celebrated his birthday by donating the day’s earnings to the local office of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families.

Liu Ching-shan (劉清山), who turned 76 on Wednesday, owns a stinky tofu shop on Gangsi Street in Renai District (仁愛).

In the past, he would take the day off on his birthday and go on a trip with his family, Liu said.

However, one year, his grandson asked him: “Does the increase in the number of people who are unemployed or disadvantaged mean their children will not be well-fed?”

When he learned that many workers were being forced to take unpaid holidays, Liu, who has been a food vendor since he was 15, said he decided to give back to society.

Liu raised NT$55,500 for the organization on Wednesday, with the money going to needy children and families nationwide as well as overseas.

He broke his record after donating between NT$30,000 and NT$40,000 in previous years, he said.

He prepared more tofu this year because he wanted to raise more money, he said.

On Wednesday, staff members from the office also celebrated Liu’s birthday with him at his shop.

They prepared a cake, as well as a portrait of Liu and his wife.

Office director Lin Meng-ping (林夢萍) said the organization is grateful to the people who have been quietly supporting Liu’s business.

The office is accepting donations to give to 1,380 needy families at a party on Dec. 15, Lin said.

The office has not reached its fundraising goal yet, Lin said, adding that she hopes people would extend a helping hand so that the families can feel kindness and warmth from society as the new year approaches.