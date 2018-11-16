Government bans e-commerce sales of Chinese meat

Staff writer, with CNA

The government has asked all e-commerce enterprises in the nation to remove Chinese meat products from their Web sites, as part of an effort to prevent the spread of African swine fever from China, Council of Agriculture Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said yesterday.

“The Council of Agriculture has notified all e-commerce platforms, including PChome, Yahoo and Shopee, of the ban,” Chen said at the weekly Cabinet meeting, calling for cooperation between the government and private sector.

Shopee said it has removed more than 2,000 Chinese meat products from its Web site and has announced the ban on all its e-commerce platforms.

Meanwhile, Ocean Affairs Council Chairman Hwung Hwung-hweng (黃煌煇) told a legislative hearing earlier yesterday that he would resign if African swine fever enters Taiwan via products smuggled in by sea.

At the hearing, Coast Guard Administration Director-General Lee Chung-wei (李仲威) said his agency has been conducting regular patrols and has not found any boats carrying live pigs or pork from China.

Since the outbreak of African swine fever in China in early August, 65 cases have been reported in 17 provinces, cities and areas in the country, the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said.