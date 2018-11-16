Taipei to host aviation summit for the first time

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The International Aviation Safety Summit is to be held in Taipei for the first time in November next year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) said yesterday.

Flight Safety Foundation president and chief executive officer Jon Beatty and vice president Mark Millam made the announcement together on Wednesday at this year’s summit in Seattle, Washington.

MOTC Deputy Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), who led a delegation to attend the Seattle summit, invited all members to visit the nation next year.

“Taiwan is a hub in the Asia-Pacific region and has many tourist attractions. Its air passenger volume has also been growing over the years,” Wang said. “As aviation safety is the foundation of development in the aviation industry, we hope to discuss important aviation safety issues with experts from around the world at the three-day summit next year.”

The summit has become an important platform for aviation safety professionals to follow civil aviation industry trends, the ministry said, adding that next year’s summit would focus on personnel training and management strategies.

More than 400 aviation safety experts from 50 countries are expected to attend next year’s summit, the ministry said.

Civil aviation officials and airline management would be able to discuss aviation safety issues at the summit, the ministry said, adding that aviation experts would be invited to give speeches.

Held annually since 1947, the summit is one of the biggest aviation safety conferences in the world.