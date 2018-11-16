ELECTIONS: DPP in television ad calls the KMT ‘obstructing party’

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday accused the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) of obstruction in a campaign advertisement ahead of the nine-in-one elections on Saturday next week.

The television ad, which the DPP released to the media at its headquarters in Taipei, referred to the KMT as the dangdang dang (擋擋黨, “stalling party”), a derisive moniker set to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

The “harmonious symphony” of the nation’s economic development is being disrupted by the KMT, DPP spokesman Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬) said.

“The opposition party could play another instrument or in another style, or to a different tune, but it cannot go about sabotaging the conductor,” he said.

The KMT has obstructed the government’s plans to build infrastructure and railways, improve flood controls, reform pension schemes and transition from nuclear power, but claimed credit for the benefits the programs created, he said.

The KMT’s behavior during the legislative review of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program — which included throwing water balloons and flour, and shouting down officials with bullhorns — violated legislative norms and contributed to the spread of misinformation, he added.

KMT Changhua County commissioner candidate Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) participated in boycotting the program as a legislator, but is now calling for construction of a light rail in the county, he said.

“The elections are to guide Taiwan’s destiny for years to come,” Cheng said. “The DPP calls on the nation to reject the opposition party that creates divisiveness and panic in an effort to undo reforms.”