Chunghwa Post releases limited edition stamps

By Chen Yi-chia and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chunghwa Post has unveiled limited edition postage stamps, featuring the National Palace Museum’s antique blue-and-white porcelain, which are scheduled for release today.

Collectors have repeatedly voted the blue-and-white porcelain-themed stamps — which Chunghwa Post has reissued — as its most beautiful stamps.

The museum’s collection of blue-and-white porcelain includes mainly ceramics made by imperial Chinese workshops, but also has similar relics from other cultures.

A charity auction at the museum’s southern branch in Chiayi County’s Taibao City (太保) at 10am today is to mark the new stamps’ circulation, Chunghwa Post said, adding that lyricist Vincent Fang (方文山), who in 2008 won a Golden Melody Best Lyricist award for the single Blue and White Porcelain (青花瓷), is to be present at the event, at which 200 booklets of postage stamps bearing his signature would be auctioned.

Interested parties can bid in person at a temporary post office to be established at the museum’s southern branch or at Chunghwa Post’s online shop in real time, the company said.

The collection’s NT$6 stamps feature the likeness of a charger plate from the reign of Emperor Wanli (萬曆) of the Ming Dynasty with fish scrollwork, Chunghwa Post said.

The NT$15 and NT$16 stamps feature a ewer with floral scrollwork and a jar with the eight auspices respectively, both from the reign of Emperor Qianlong (乾隆) of the Qing Dynasty, it said.

The NT$28 stamps, exclusive to the souvenir sheets, feature a globular vase from Wanli’s reign with dragon scrollwork, it added.

A special set of the first-day issue cover, folios and postcards featuring the porcelain is to be issued two days prior to the stamps, Chunghwa Post said, adding that souvenir sheets and other merchandise would be sold on the date of the stamps’ issue.