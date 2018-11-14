New Southbound Policy: Project eyes solid ties in healthcare

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taiwan has an impressive record in public health and disease control policy implementation, which includes having an affordable and universal healthcare system, prompt and top-quality medical services, and 15 hospitals accredited by Joint Commission International.

Under the framework of the New Southbound Policy, the Office of Trade Negotiations in August last year outlined five flagship projects to ramp up international collaboration in innovative industries, among them medical cooperation and health-related industrial supply chains.

The project aims to leverage Taiwan’s soft power in healthcare and form stronger ties with New Southbound Policy partner nations, through expanding bilateral and regional collaborations, including offering professional training programs, promoting medicine and health-related industrial supply chains, building a regional disease prevention network, and working toward regulatory harmonization and standardized inspection techniques.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on June 1 launched a one-year “One Country, One Center” program and commissioned the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (中華經濟研究院) and other think tanks to establish the Health and Welfare New Southbound Policy Project Office to assist in coordinating related tasks.

Under the project, seven large Taiwanese hospitals each formed six medical teams to act as the main coordinator for integrating local medical resources, and extending medical and healthcare cooperation with one of the six partner nations chosen for the project’s initial stage.

International Cooperation Office Technical Superintendent Hsu Min-huei (許明暉) said the New Southbound Policy is a comprehensive framework that uses abundant resources from different fields, so it must rely on teamwork across the public and private sectors to bring out the best outcomes.

“The government plays the role of cheerleader or team leader at times, stepping in to help negotiate for better cooperation platforms when needed, but the real players are the private sector, including hospitals, and medical and health-related industries,” Hsu said.

The hospitals and the assigned nations are National Taiwan University Hospital serving Indonesia, National Cheng Kung University Hospital serving India, Changhua Christian Hospital serving Thailand, Changhua Show Chwan Memorial Hospital serving Malaysia, Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital serving the Philippines, and Taipei Veterans General Hospital and National Yang-Ming University serving Vietnam.

In a conference on healthcare cooperation and industrial chain development on Oct. 15 in Taipei, Hsu said many of the goals set for the “One Country, One Center” program have been achieved.

The hospitals have provided medical personnel training programs, offered health consultation services for overseas Taiwanese, and studied local health-related regulations and the market to customize feasible cooperation models and find business opportunities in each nation.

As India is the largest provider of generic medicines globally and might not need drug exports from Taiwan, Hsu said the medical needs of each nation are not the same, and the hospitals serve to help Taiwanese medical or health-related businesses find opportunities in overseas markets.

The requirements include medical materials, pharmaceutical products, telemedicine services, assistance in setting up a single-payer national health insurance system, and smart healthcare administration services, developing medical tourism and providing healthcare personnel training, he said.