2018 ELECTIONS: Pro-China group fielding candidate in Taipei, allegedly supported by Beijing

By Jason Pan / Staff Reporter

Taipei authorities were yesterday investigating allegations that a pro-China group was fielding a candidate in the nine-in-one elections and was receiving funds from Beijing, while judicial probes were launched in several cities and counties into allegations of vote-buying and other campaign violations.

The Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau (MJIB) summoned China-born Zhang Xiuye (張秀葉) and several other members of the Concentric Patriotism Association (CPA) on allegations of vote-buying and receiving funds from China.

CPA secretary-general Zhang is running for Taipei councilor. She has been involved in clashes with Falun Gong practitioners and independence advocates.

The bureau and Taipei prosecutors on Thursday last week also questioned CPA chairman Zhou Qinjun (周慶峻), who was born in China, over similar allegations.

Zhang, 58, acquired Republic of China (ROC) citizenship through marriage. Zhou, 75, who was also born in China, acquired ROC citizenship after entering Taiwan illegally.

Zhang and Zhou face charges of vote-buying and contravening election laws, the prosecutors said, adding that they barred them from leaving the nation and confined them to their residences.

Zhou sent Chinese spouses who had obtained ROC citizenship on all-expenses paid trips to China in the past year in exchange for their votes, the prosecutors said, adding that the CPA last month held a banquet for about 600 guests at a cost of about NT$5,000 (US$162) per table of 10 guests.

At the banquet, which was free for attendants, mostly Taipei residents and eligible voters, CPA members waved People’s Republic of China flags and tried to rally support, while Zhang asked people to vote for her, they said.

It is a clear case of using money from Beijing to influence the elections, the prosecutors said.

Police last week said they had evidence that Beijing has sent NT$35 billion to pro-China groups and candidates to fund their campaigns, which is against election laws.

In Chiayi, a probe was launched into Chiayi City Council Deputy Speaker Kuo Ming-pin (郭明賓) over allegations of vote-buying. Kuo is a former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) member-turned-independent seeking re-election.

In Miaoli, 16 people were questioned by prosecutors over allegations of vote-buying.

A city councilor candidate surnamed Chiang (江) was accused of distributing NT$500 to NT$1,000 to residents in exchange for their votes.