Postpartum issues could be more than depression

By Tseng Nai-chiang and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Mothers should consider the possibility that long-running personality or mood changes and memory problems following birth could be symptoms of something else than postpartum depression, a Chiayi County physician said last week.

Dalin Tzu Chi Hospital vice superintendent Chen Chin-cheng (陳金城) told reporters on Tuesday that a patient who became withdrawn and started talking less after giving birth five years ago had initially dismissed the changes as due to postpartum depression and the stress of childrearing.

The woman, surnamed Tien (田), who is now 39, had always been very optimistic, but after the birth of their child she often felt like crying, became short-tempered and often spaced out in the middle of a conversation, her husband told Chen.

It was not until she had an epileptic seizure that they thought there might be another problem, Chen said.

It turned out that Tien had a 2cm benign tumor in the left temporal lobe of her brain, which had affected her memory and personality, and also caused bleeding in the brain, which led to seizures, he said.

She was diagnosed with cerebral cavernous malformations, he said.

Recurring cerebral hemorrhaging can sometimes lead to blurred vision, difficulty in swallowing and paralysis, he said.

The symptoms worsen with each hemorrhage, so patients should undergo surgery as soon as possible, he said.

Women who have given birth should not rule out other causes if they experience similar symptoms, he said.