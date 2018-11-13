Shop owner’s ‘exhibition’ calls attention to littering

By Tang Shih-ming and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A clothing store owner in Changhua County has caused a stir after he took a sarcastic approach to the problem of people littering near his shop.

The entrepreneur, surnamed Chang (張), became frustrated after seeing cans, plastic drink containers and other waste discarded in the walkway in front of his shop for three days in a row.

However, rather than clean up the mess, he turned it into an art installation.

Over the litter, he hung a printed sign that read: “Special Taiwanese culture exhibition. Theme: Taiwanese Civic Spirit.”

The “exhibit” received praise after Chang posted pictures online.

“This is Taiwan’s most creative exhibit,” one comment read.

Chang said that he appreciated the compliments, but that he really just hoped that people would stop littering.

Chang opened his shop on Lugang Township’s (鹿港) busy Zhongshan Road only last week, and said he was surprised to see the waste pile up in the few days after the launch.

Aside from beverage containers and cans, people also threw used lipstick dispensers and face wipes onto the sidewalk, he said.

Seeing the waste made him lose confidence in people, but he felt that humor was the best way to deal with that disappointment, he said.

He posted the pictures to Facebook and invited people to see the exhibit at 350 Zhongshan Rd, listing the time of the exhibit as “from today until the day when Taiwanese change.”

Netizens responded with sarcasm, with one user writing: “It still needs chewed up betel nut, cigarette butts and empty cigarette packs.”

Chang said that despite his initial frustration, he feels that people can change their behavior, as no more garbage was discarded at the spot after he stuck the sign to the wall.

“That at least is something I can be happy about,” he said.

Chang said he now realizes that shopkeepers across Taiwan must all be struggling with littering.

He said he hopes the attention would make the public more conscious of their effect on the environment.