New Taipei City mayoral hopefuls present platforms

The New Taipei City mayoral candidates from the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party yesterday promoted their visions for the city as they shared the stage at the first platform presentation session ahead of the Nov. 24 nine-in-one local elections.

Speaking at the session organized by the Central Election Commission, Hou You-yi (侯友宜) of the KMT, a police officer-turned-politician who is the incumbent deputy mayor, said that he has dedicated himself to building a better New Taipei City since assuming his post in 2011.

Hou said that, if elected, he would continue working toward that goal, building on the foundation already established.

Vowing to complete the city’s 209.81km metro system that is ultimately to connect 174 stations, the KMT candidate said he would work to improve residents’ livelihoods by renovating flood defenses, advancing social welfare programs and strengthening social order.

Turning to energy policy, Hou pledged that his administration would not issue any licenses for coal-generated power and called on his rival, former premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), to do the same.

The central government’s decision to halt the planned construction of a new coal-fired Shenao power plant underscored the power of the people to reject power generation that damages the environment and public health, Hou said.

Instead, Hou touted an energy policy that promotes public participation in power plant construction and focuses on generating, storing and saving electricity, as well as developing energy from renewable resources.

Su said that for 30 years, he has been publicly opposed to nuclear power, and that he blamed the KMT for building the three nuclear power plants in New Taipei City and another plant in Pingtung, costing the country hundreds of billions of dollars.

Hou should not make energy policy a campaign issue, Su said, adding that such decisions should be left to experts.

Su “will not tolerate any pollution,” he added.

Praising New Taipei City for having the natural environment, location and talent necessary to become a competitive metropolis, Su promised to develop more industrial zones, attract more investment and end flooding, while also creating better living standards, increasing job opportunities and adding as many as 52,000 public housing units in six years.