Soon to depart, Chang shares APEC objectives

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan plans to initiate bilateral or multilateral talks under the APEC framework on digital challenges, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) said yesterday.

While a digital economy holds much promise for the future, the “digital presence” is characterized by “clear and present dangers” that would widen income inequality and result in mass unemployment, said Chang, who is to represent Taiwan at this year’s APEC leaders’ summit.

The problems of the digital age, such as a lack of respect for intellectual property, high tariffs and insufficient privacy protection, need to be handled under the aegis of APEC, Chang said at a news conference.

APEC can serve as a platform for discussion, because countries engaging in the innovative supply chains that shape the digital presence are all APEC members, including Taiwan, Japan, the US, South Korea, Singapore and China.

Chinese Taipei, the designation for Taiwan under APEC, is a “critical and indispensable” link in the organization, Chang said.

Ahead of Chang’s planned departure on Friday for the summit in Papua New Guinea, which is to begin on Sunday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received him at the Presidential Office.

Following the meeting, Chang outlined at the news conference what he plans to present at the summit.

Tsai said she expects the delegation to share Taiwan’s achievements at the forum, such as how it has fostered the digital supply chain, promoted innovative governance and stimulated inclusive growth, adding that the Chang-led delegation should also seek more opportunities for international cooperation in these fields.

Taiwan has held full APEC membership since 1991, but the Taiwanese president is traditionally prohibited from attending the leaders’ summit due to opposition from China. Instead, a proxy is named to take the president’s place. It is the second time that Chang is representing Taiwan at the summit — the first time was in 2006 under former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).