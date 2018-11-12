Police investigate election-related attacks, accident

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Police in Kaohsiung and Pingtung yesterday continued their investigations into incidents related to the Nov. 24. nine-in-one elections.

On Saturday, a suspect was questioned at a police station in Kaohsiung’s Cianjhen District (前鎮) in connection with an altercation at a public park earlier in the day.

Witnesses said a group of older men were talking about the Kaohsiung mayoral race when they began quarreling and one attacked another with a broken bottle.

A 62-year-old man surnamed Lee (李) sustained a 20cm cut to his face and was taken for medical treatment, investigators said, adding that the attacker allegedly ran away.

Later that evening, a 61-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳) came to the police station and said he was the attacker.

In a separate incident, Pingtung County Councilor Tsai Hsin-chiang (蔡新將) sustained bruises to his face during a campaign rally in Hengchun (恆春) on Thursday.

Tsai was addressing crowd in support of Hengchun Mayor Lu Yu-tung (盧玉棟), who is seeking re-election, when he alleged that gang members attacked him over ice prices at the local fishery association.

Several suspects have been questioned, police said.

Meanwhile, Hsieh Yu-ying (謝玉英), 67, a candidate running for borough warden in Kaohsiung’s Sanmin District (三民), was killed at 10pm on Saturday when a motorcycle rode into her in the street.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said she had been carrying a table with a friend for her campaign rally that was planned for the following day.

Police said there is no evidence to suggest the incident was related to her election campaign.

The motorist, an 18-year-old surnamed Huang (黃), sustained minor injuries, and a breath test found no evidence of alcohol consumption.

He told prosecutors that it was dark and he did not see Hsieh.