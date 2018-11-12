Artist, 93, holds his first solo exhibition in Tainan

By Wu Chun-feng and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A 93-year-old artist opened his first solo exhibition at the Guiren Cultural Center in Tainan yesterday.

Born in Qingdao in China’s eastern Shandong Province, Shen Chien-yi (沈健一) said he worked in the Tainan and Kaohsiung city governments from the age of 36.

After retiring at 67, he began backpacking around Asia and sketching his observations in India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, he said.

“I have been interested in drawing since I was young, but I never received a proper education in art, so I had to teach myself by imitating the works of famous artists,” Shen said.

Nearing 70, he decided to study oil painting at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, China.

From there, he continued his journey, visiting Tibet and Xinjiang, all the while capturing the landscapes on paper.

In 2005, Shen was accepted into Chang Jung Christian University in Tainan and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 2009.

Although he now uses a wheelchair and has trouble hearing, his passion for art has not lessened, he said, adding that he still sketches, paints and writes in his diary every day.

Having a solo exhibition is a dream come true, he said.

The exhibition runs through Dec. 9 and features 78 works, including a number of sculptures by Shen’s wife, Shen Tseng Chiao-chu (沈曾嬌珠).