INTERVIEW: Author Wang Lixiong sees China fall without reform

Liberty Times: In “Yellow Peril” (黃禍), published in 1991, you predicted there would be a transfer of power in Taiwan with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winning an election. In “The Ceremony” (大典), published in 2007, you predicted the removal of term limits for the Chinese president. How did you write these books full of social and political predictions?

Wang Lixiong (王力雄): I like to write about issues that give my imagination free rein, yet are still grounded in reality. My political fiction novels deliberately start realistically, with the narrative developing gradually based on logic. This is to encourage readers not to treat the novels’ plot twists as conjecture and fantasy, but rather as a serious progression from the actual present into a hypothetical future, based on logic.

With this style of narrative, I want to encourage readers to devote more thought to the community they are part of and not treat my work as a thriller based purely on imagination.

Should any “prediction” in the novels come true, it is simply that the logic I follow in the novel matched the development of real-world affairs.

LT: When “Yellow Peril” was published, the DPP had only existed for five years. Why did you predict that the party would come to power? In the same vein, how did you predict that the two-term limit on the Chinese presidency would be scrapped? How did Beijing react to your predictions?

Wang: The predictions in Yellow Peril were based on judgement supported by research, instinct and personal expectations.

In 2000, I rode the bicycle to a Taiwanese friend’s house in the suburbs of Beijing, about 10km away, every day to watch the Taiwanese elections on TV. On election day, I even invited Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) and his wife, Liu Xia (劉霞), to come along.

At the time, we were all supporters of then-DPP presidential candidate Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), not because we agreed with his campaign platform, but rather because a transfer of power would be the true test of Taiwan’s democracy. Because of that, we toasted to the incoming DPP administration.

As for removal of the clause in the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China setting the presidential term limit, there really is not much to it — the trend was obvious.

My contact with the Chinese government is limited to Public Security Bureau officers. This should tell you how much regard they have for me.

LT: “The Ceremony” predicted the abolition of the term limit on the Chinese presidency and included a scene where the president-for-life was assassinated. The topic, as well as the assassination at the ceremony, are sensational and have given many people food for thought. That has led to concerns about your personal safety. Does that affect you? How do you face the Chinese government’s surveillance measures and methods to maintain its grasp on power?

Wang: The Chinese government obtained a copy of my work prior to its publication, as I was soliciting views among friends, and requested that I cancel the publication.

I answered: “The baby has come to term, and its birth is inevitable.”

Of course, the authorities could have engineered a “still-birth” of the book by arranging for accidents to happen to the author, but it did not. Perhaps they thought that it was not worth the effort, as not many Chinese would read the book due to it being published abroad.