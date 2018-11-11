Student wins silver at the Senao festival with grandfather film

By Chen Kuan-pei and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A student from Changhua County won silver at the Senao Documentary Film Festival in the junior-high school category for his documentary about his grandfather.

Chen Yu-kai (陳郁凱) of Yuanlin City’s (員林) Ta Tung Junior High School said he wanted to honor his grandfather, Jao Sen-pin (饒森斌), who helps those in need in his community.

Jao, who once ran his own business selling candied fruits, was diagnosed with oral cancer several years ago and began growing organic vegetables and delivering them free of charge to disadvantaged families.

Chen, 15, said the biggest reward that he received from producing the documentary was his improved relationship with his father.

Prior to making the film, the two rarely spoke, Chen said.

When his school’s film club asked members to make films about their families, Chen said he knew immediately that he would make a documentary about his grandfather.

Chen said he thought that his father would be an obstacle to the project, but was surprised when he became its greatest supporter.

His father’s role as director of Junior Chamber International Taiwan — part of an international federation that helps young entrepreneurs — saw him travel to China for long periods at a time, Chen said, adding that he had grown resentful, as he rarely got to spend time with him.

Six years ago, his father left Junior Chamber International and began working with his grandfather, Chen said.

However, Chen said his father was often stern and quiet, and he did not dare disturb him.

When he began working on the documentary, Chen had many questions about farming and agriculture, and he was surprised when his father was very responsive to his questions, he said.

“I had never eaten with you before, but now I can every day,” Chen’s father says to him in a scene in the documentary.

Hearing his father say that untied a knot in his heart, Chen said, adding that he could better understand his father and appreciate him.

Chen’s father said he had been tough on his son in the past, as he was his only child and he hoped he would be successful.

This was his mindset when he put Chen in a private school, which created a rift between the two, he said.

“To conduct oneself with integrity is simple. Just be willing to share. Only when you are willing to give something up can you achieve good results,” Chen’s father said, citing Jao.