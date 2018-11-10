Hospital offers one-stop service for assault victims

By Wang Han-ping and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Chi Mei Hospital in Tainan’s Liou-ying District (柳營) on Tuesday began offering a “one-stop” service for victims of sexual assault.

The hospital handled 45 cases of sexual assault last year, and 25 cases from January to September this year, hospital superintendent Huang Soon-cen (黃順賢) said at a news conference.

These numbers do not include the cases that might have gone unreported, he said.

By providing a one-stop window, the hospital hopes to improve sexual assault prevention and response, reduce the number of times the victim has to describe the incident and prevent the victim from experiencing further distress, he said.

Huang gave reporters a tour of the hospital’s facilities.

Through its facilities, the hospital hopes to help sexual assault victims to preserve physical evidence, as well as take care of their psychological needs, Huang said.

At the hospital victims can receive a sexual assault kit, file a police report, receive psychological support and counseling, and complete other procedures, the hospital said.

