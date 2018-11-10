Studies link genes, herbs to obesity, blood pressure

By Lin Hui-chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Two separate studies by Taiwanese researchers have shown that the DOK5 gene can decrease the body’s absorption of glucose and that Chinese medicinal herbs can help decrease blood pressure.

A research paper issued by the Taiwan Epidemiology Association, authored by Academia Sinica Institute of Biomedical Sciences professor Shen Chih-yang (沈志陽), found that among people who regularly consume late-night snacks, those who were overweight (a body mass index greater than or equal to 24) exhibited a normal locus for the DOK5 gene, while those who were of normal weight (a body mass index of less than 24) exhibited a shift in the DOK5 gene locus.

Shen analyzed questionnaires on people’s habits and more than 10,000 blood samples of individuals less concerned with weight control who have the habit of eating late-night snacks.

The DOK5 gene is related to the transmission of insulin and should a shift occur, insulin sensitivity would be lowered, decreasing the ability of cells to absorb glucose, he said.

This could cut down the risk of becoming overweight due to bad living habits by 41 percent, he added.

Shen estimated that about half of Taiwan’s population should exhibit a shift in DOK5 gene locus, but said that individuals must undergo a genetic examination to be certain whether their gene locus has been offset.

However, some academics have said that controlling risk factors — such as cutting down on late-night snacks — would allow any individual with a normal DOK5 gene locus to reduce their risk of becoming overweight by 15 percent.

Maintaining a regular exercise schedule, such as performing jumping jacks or practicing core strength exercises like planking, would also help, they added.

The second report, authored by Kaohsiung Medical University Department of Public Health professor Yang Chun-yu (楊俊毓), detailed the effects of Chinese medicinal herbs, particularly milkvetch and Chinese angelica, in lowering blood pressure.

Yang documented the changes in blood pressure of 18 subjects, aged 33 to 55 and with no record of chronic diseases, separated into two groups — one consuming lamb stew and the other sharing a pot of ginger duck.

While the subjects’ blood pressure spiked in the minute immediately after consuming the lamb and duck by 10 percent and 16.6 percent respectively, Yang found that their blood pressure dropped afterward and remained lower than before eating.

The immediate spike in blood pressure in the group that ate lamb stew was due to the heat of the soup, while the group who had ginger duck experienced a greater spike due to rice wine in the soup, Yang said.

The milkvetch and Chinese angelica, as well as other herbs, in the dishes expand blood vessels and lower arterial blood pressure, Yang added.

People should eat more of what is boiled in such dishes and drink less soup, Yang said, adding that they should also rest fully after meals.