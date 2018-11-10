INTERVIEW: Guatemalan envoy says ties ‘very good’

Q: There have been concerns that Guatemala’s failure to speak up for Taiwan at the UN General Assembly for three years in a row could be a sign of unstable ties. What are your views on this?

Aguja: Every year, several meetings are carried out in international forums. Among the most important is the high-level segment of the General Assembly of the UN. The leaders [of member states] have the opportunity to present the advances and challenges of their own countries at this global scenario. Due to the limited assigned time, Guatemala has concentrated every year on presenting its national priorities.

It is necessary to clarify that not being able to include a reference about Taiwan’s situation in our speeches in this forum does not mean we do not support Taiwan, nor do we think [it is needed] to make such mentions a condition.

We are an ally of Taiwan and we have strong diplomatic relations. Nevertheless, Guatemala is a sovereign country which has the prerogative to decide whether to include or not in its speeches the issues that at the moment are of immediate priority to its government.

The international policy of the government of Guatemala has been to support in different ways actions that favor the cause of Taiwan at international organizations. For example, this year, Guatemala spoke in favor of Taiwan’s cause at the World Health Assembly, where we joined the representatives of the “allied” countries in meetings with officials of international organizations.

Q: What are your views on China’s expanding financial presence in Central America? Do you see it as an opportunity for the area, or do you harbor concerns?

Aguja: The People’s Republic of China has diplomatic relations, and large investments and trade with most countries of the American continent. Its presence has been increasing.

For example, at the beginning of this year, China held the second ministerial meeting of the forum of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, in which they talked about economic growth, and the sustainable and integral development of Latin America and China.

Countries that have diplomatic ties with China evaluate their interests and priorities, but this is not the case for Guatemala, so this issue does not concern us. Our country maintains its diplomatic ties with the Republic of China and in recent months the Guatemalan government has ratified it to the government of Taiwan.

The global geopolitics of recent years have been modified and we cannot anticipate the facts. The important thing is to continue working as we have been doing and work together to concentrate on the fundamental points of cooperation that benefit both countries.

Q: After El Salvador cut ties with Taiwan in August, the US recalled its ambassadors to El Salvador, as well as from two other Central American countries that had also switched recognition to Beijing. How do you feel about the move by the US?

Aguja: Central America is a small region, but with a strategic geographical position, so each one must be responsible for their own decisions, and we are respectful of them, whether [they are the decisions of] El Salvador or other countries.

In the case of Guatemala, the government is an ally of Taiwan by decision and we have made it public knowledge. The important thing is that we focus on advancing the relationship and do not lose our strength in speculations.