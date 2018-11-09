‘Dear Ex’ opens Toronto Asian film fest

Staff writer, with CNA

The Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival (Reel Asian) opened yesterday featuring the Taiwanese film Dear Ex (誰先愛上他的) as part of its opening night gala, according to the festival’s Web site.

The film’s director, Mag Hsu (徐譽庭), on Wednesday told a news conference for its Canadian premiere that the movie depicts Taipei as a noisy yet lovely place and that she hoped people would fall in love with the city after watching it.

The film, echoing the gay rights movement in Taiwan, seeks to bring the nation and the world together, and encourages everyone to think about what love means to people, Hsu added.

Dear Ex won the Best Narrative Feature, Best Actor and Best Actress awards at this year’s Taipei Film Festival.

It has also been nominated for eight Golden Horse Awards.

Other Taiwanese feature presentations included at Reel Asian are High Flash (引爆點) and Shiba San and Meow Chan (柴哥與喵弟), the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Toronto said.

The festival, which runs until Friday next week, is showcasing 60 movies from 17 nations and regions, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan and Canada.