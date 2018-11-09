Taiwanese-American man arrested for growing weed

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei police on Wednesday arrested a Taiwanese-American man after finding cannabis products and marijuana plants at his residence.

The suspect was identified as Chi Yu-han (汲毓翰), 43, who has been living with his girlfriend, surnamed Yu (余), in a rented apartment in Datong District (大同), police said in a statement yesterday.

Police said they uncovered a “cannabis-producing factory” at Chi’s residence, but only reported finding one potted marijuana plant, one 4g pouch of dried cannabis leaves and a “set” of tools for plant cultivation: lamps, a water sprinkler, an electric fan, a temperature and humidity monitor, and a tent to cover the plant.

Chi and Yu were taken to the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning, pending charges on contravening the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例).

Chi said during questioning that he cultivated the plant for his own use and regrets doing so, as he knew that growing marijuana is illegal in Taiwan, police said.

Chi was likely influenced by decades of living in the US, where several states have legalized marijuana use, they said.

Media have reported that Chi likely has dual citizenship, as he was born in Taiwan and immigrated to the US in his early teens, where he lived for 20 years.

Chi moved back to Taiwan when he was 35 and fulfilled his military service with the Republic of China Marine Corps at a base in Pingtung County.

Media reports at the time had praised Chi’s patriotism, loyalty and commitment to his obligation as a citizen.

The Taipei Criminal Investigation Division in April received a tip-off about an overseas Taiwanese returnee growing marijuana in his home.

After its request was approved by Taipei prosecutors, the division put Chi under surveillance for about seven months, police said.