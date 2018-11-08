Squirming toys made from straws impress fair-goers

By Lin Yi-chang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Articulated toys made from plastic straws by Changhua resident Liu Yung-fang (劉永芳) and residents from his neighbourhood wowed attendees at a Chiayi County fair on Saturday last week.

The fair was organized by the Chiayi County Social Affairs Bureau to promote neighborhood engagement in elderly care.

At the fair, Liu represented the Minsyong Township-based Singjhong Community Development Association.

Toys made at the workshop included detailed seahorses, shrimp, caterpillars and dragons, some of which could wriggle or crawl by manipulating hidden catches.

The creations were made by weaving together straws cut into strips and utilized the material’s flexibility to enable movement, he said after making a toy giraffe walk on a table.

A 10-year-old student was so interested in the toys that he volunteered to be Liu’s “apprentice” at the workshop, he said.

Residents ranging from grandparents to elementary-school children joined Liu’s toy-making workshop, association director Chen Chih-cheng (陳志誠) said.

Liu’s toys have helped clean up litter generated by breakfast eateries in the community, and have created an opportunity for older people to engage in a communal activity with their neighbors and grandchildren, he said.