Museum shares yearbook photos from colonial era

By Liu Wan-chun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Museum of Taiwan History in Tainan has published more than 2,000 Japanese colonial-era yearbook photographs from 20 schools in what is now Tainan, Chiayi City and Yunlin and Chiayi counties.

The photos, which can be accessed on the museum’s Web site, form the first phase of its efforts to create a digital archive of school life in Taiwan.

The museum said it hopes the project, done in collaboration with a team led by National Taiwan Normal University Graduate Institute of Taiwan History chair Hsu Pei-hsien (許佩賢), will allow the public and researchers to understand the development of school life and education over the past 100 years or so.

Since the museum opened in 2011, it has been collecting, preserving and studying artifacts related to education, museum director Lin Chung-hsi (林崇熙) said.

Through exhibitions and electronic resources, the museum hopes to facilitate the “publicizing of history,” he said.

Lin said he hopes that more people and institutions join the museum in constructing the nation’s educational memory.

An interactive map on the Web site allows users to focus in on the time period and geographical location they are interested in, said Hu Chia-chun (胡佳君), who works in the museum’s research division.

Researchers said that while organizing the photos they found different schools would often take photos at the same location and at a similar angle.

There are multiple group photos in the archives that were taken in front of sacred trees on Alishan (阿里山) or in front of Japanese colonial-era torii (gates), they said.

The museum is also hosting an exhibition titled “Time for School: Modern Education in Taiwan,” which runs through April 14 next year.