ELECTIONS: Groups criticize gender equality policy as slogans

By Yang Mien-chieh and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The majority of women-friendly policies proposed by mayoral candidates in Taipei and New Taipei City are slogans rather than strategies, an alliance of women’s groups said in Taipei yesterday.

The alliance said it had asked Taipei mayoral candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) candidate, Legislator Pasuya Yao (姚文智), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei mayoral candidate Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), DPP New Taipei City mayoral candidate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and KMT New Taipei City mayoral candidate Hou You-yi (侯友宜) a series of questions regarding their stance on women’s and gender issues.

The alliance said it covered six major topics: gender equality policy, gender and space, gender equality education, women’s employment and entrepreneurship, social welfare for disadvantaged women and women’s personal safety.

Only Ko, Su and Yao have provided formal, written responses, the alliance said, adding that Ting and Hou said they would announce a comprehensive policy in the coming days.

Regarding gender equality policies, Yao not only completely supported the alliance’s recommendations, but also promised to protect LGBT rights and create gender-inclusive spaces, it said.

Su also expressed his support and has proposed to introduce “female-priority” basketball courts and resource centers for men, it said.

Ting’s 10 major policies for women and children and Hou’s policy for ensuring the safety of women and children are “not progressive” and treat children’s welfare as women’s rights, it said.

Not only has Ko not announced a gender policy, but he has on several occasions made discriminatory comments, it said, adding that it believes Ko is the “worst mayoral candidate” when it comes to gender equality.

In terms of workplace equality and promoting female entrepreneurship, Yao’s policy is the most innovative and feasible, it said.

On the other hand, Ko’s policy for encouraging women to return to the workforce is more effective, it said.

Su has proposed conducting labor inspections to ensure gender equality in the workplace and establishing a child and elder care system to support working women, it said, adding that he has also paid attention to the needs of Aboriginal women in terms of employment and entrepreneurship.

However, his proposals for equal pay and subsidies for entrepreneurs lack substance, it said.

There is nothing noteworthy about Ting’s policies in this area, and Hou has not shown any concern for women’s participation in the economy, it added.