Kuo wins two weightlifting golds

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Taiwanese weightlifter Kuo Hsing-

chun (郭婞淳) claimed two gold medals and one silver at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on Sunday.

Kuo, competing in the new 59kg category, won her first gold medal in the snatch by successfully lifting 105kg, followed by a silver medal with 132kg in the clean and jerk. She then secured another gold with a combined weight of 237kg.

Apart from obtaining the gold, Kuo also set a world record in snatch with 105kg.

In the clean and jerk, Kuo began by lifting 130kg, which saw her set a world record, with a combined weight of 235kg.

Kuo later lifted 132kg in the clean and jerk, succeeding with her second attempt.

China’s Chen Guiming (陳桂明) won gold in the clean and jerk after lifting 133kg.

Chen then attempted to boost the combined weight by lifting 140kg in the clean and jerk, but failed, making Kuo the gold medalist with a combined weight of 237kg.

Kuo was the gold medalist in the clean and jerk and combined weight in the 58kg category at the IWF World Championships in 2013 and last year.

In addition to the worlds, Kuo also won a gold medal at the Asian Games in Jakarta this year, beating Thai weightlifter Sukanya Srisurat, who was the gold medalist in the 58kg category at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The IWF adopted new weight categories for the IWF World Championships this year in accordance with the rules for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Kuo competed in the 59kg category, while Srisurat dropped to the 55kg category.