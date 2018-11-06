ELECTIONS: NPA investigating 40 suspects over election gambling

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The National Police Agency (NPA) yesterday said it is investigating 40 people suspected of running bets on the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, which had netted an estimated NT$9.73 billion (US$316.2 million) in stakes.

NPA Deputy Director-General Chiu Feng-kuang (邱豐光) made the remarks at the Legislative Yuan’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, which had called a meeting with Ministry of Justice officials to report on a campaign to stop electoral fraud and avoid political partisanship among law enforcement officials.

According to the agency’s report, police had searched 24 locations, identified 40 suspects, seized 73 computers and confiscated NT$1.64 million in connection to election gambling.

Police are also conducting evaluations of security at political campaign locations, including 3,132 headquarters, 10,170 community offices, 376 campaign-related associations and 1,269 campaign offices, Chiu said.

Security patrols have been stepped up and security systems installed where appropriate, he said.

Deputy Minister of Justice Chang Tou-hui (張斗輝) said that the ministry’s investigative agencies are under strict instructions to follow the law and avoid partisanship when conducting investigations.

As of Friday, the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office was investigating or prosecuting 4,273 people implicated in 2,045 cases of electoral fraud and 340 people implicated in 256 cases of election-related violence, the ministry’s report said.

Alleged vote-buying comprised 70 percent of the electoral fraud cases, including 808 cases involving cash, 696 involving gifts, 199 involving meals and 135 involving travel arrangements.

The Investigation Bureau said that its agents follow procedural justice in their investigation and that money obtained through vote-buying is confiscated.

Political partisanship has no place in the investigation of electoral fraud causes and it is the prosecutors’ office that makes the final decision whether to prosecute, the bureau said, adding that it only advises prosecutors whether there is sufficient evidence for a legal case.