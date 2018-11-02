Audrey Tang to promote ‘warm power’ in Canada

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA

Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) on Sunday is to leave on a one-week trip to Canada to promote Taiwan’s “warm power” in Toronto, Vancouver and Ottawa, Tang said on Wednesday.

Tang in June visited New York City, where she and vTaiwan officials met with city officials to share the nation’s experience with open government through technology.

VTaiwan is an online platform set up by the government where people can discuss how laws should be written or amended.

Tang in June said that she hoped to “sow the seeds” of digital governance and let it spread to more places.

Technology-assisted open governance is Taiwan’s warm power, she said.

Warm power is about promoting the UN’s sustainable development goals through digital means, she told reporters on Wednesday.

She said she has never faced pressure from China for promoting the nation’s warm power, despite having met with officials from UN member countries.

The sustainable development goals came out of opinions gathered from more than 1 million people in 2015, she said, adding that the goals specify 169 targets to be met by 2030.

If China were to pressure her on the work she is doing with digital governance to achieve the goals, it would be tantamount to pressuring work on goals to which China itself is a signatory, she said.

Tang said she would share the nation’s experience with digital governance with officials in the three Canadian cities, and help them visualize how the public and government can cooperate more closely.

The government this year began applying its ideas about digital governance to its agricultural and medical foreign-assistance programs, she said.