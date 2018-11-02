Taiwanese trio in Thailand could face death penalty

Staff writer, with CNA

Three Taiwanese recently arrested in Thailand on drug-smuggling charges could face the death penalty or life imprisonment if found guilty, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday.

The three men were detained on Tuesday at Chiang Mai International Airport as they were allegedly attempting to leave for Taiwan with 200 bricks of heroin, weighing a total of 70kg, hidden in four suitcases.

The arrest of the men and seizure of the drugs was the result of a cross-border effort by a special task force of Thai and Taiwanese investigators, the bureau said.

After their arrest, the three men reportedly said the heroin would have fetched NT$5 million (US$161,676) — five times more than they paid for it — in smuggling it into Taiwan, the bureau said.

The three reportedly had smuggled 7kg of heroin into Taiwan in August, the bureau said.

Investigators determined that the 200 bricks of heroin were a “Double UOGlobe” brand from the Golden Triangle area of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, Thai police said.

Thai law enforcement, in collaboration with their foreign counterparts, usually step up their efforts against drug-smuggling toward the end of the year, which is considered the peak season for such smuggling, they said.