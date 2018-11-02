Six indicted over use of TRA tunnel for June rave

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei prosecutors yesterday indicted six people for intruding into an underground railway tunnel near Huashan 1914 Creative Park (華山文化創意園區) in Taipei for a music rave in June.

A complaint from the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) led prosecutors to open a case over the party on June 15.

Chuang Yi-fan (莊奕凡), 23, whom Chinese-language media reports have said heads the arts collective Unregulated Masses (野青眾), was among those indicted.

The five others reportedly are members of the collective who helped organize the party.

Unregulated Masses applied to the Taipei City Government’s Urban Regeneration Office to use space in Huashan Grassland (華山大草原) next to the park from November last year to June 30 to create an artist village and hold cultural exhibitions.

They called the space 120 Grassroots (120草原自治區) in promotions for several events, and in photographs and posts on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Area residents had complained about late-night parties at the 120 Grassroots project, but it was a murder case in June that drew authorities’ attention to the project and the collective.

A a 30-year-old woman surnamed Kao (高) was murdered and dismembered at the Grassroots site, allegedly by Chen Po-chien (陳伯謙), an 37-year-old archery instructor who had rented space there.

Following the murder, police received complaints that Chuang and the Unregulated Masses had held a rave in the tunnel that drew about 500 people.

The TRA said the party was an unauthorized intrusion into a restricted area, as the tunnel is still used by trains, and is an evacuation site for civil emergencies.