Pingtung exhibition showcases art of ceramic restoration

By Lo Hsin-chen and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Restorer Chen Kuan-an (陳冠安) on Sunday opened an exhibition of his work at the Folk Art Museum of Pingtung County.

The Pingtung Department of Cultural Affairs said 70 ceramic tea cups, bowls, kettles and lute-shaped vessels that Chen has repaired since last year are on display, with the exhibition to introduce artifact restoration.

Chen, 35, was trained in craft and design at National Taiwan University of the Arts, with a specialty in metalwork and lacquerware.

As a restorer, he repairs ceramics, pottery and other earthenware using traditional Chinese juci (鋦瓷) or Japanese kintsugi styles, in addition to skills he learned at university, Chen said.

Juci and kintsugi are used to repair broken pottery to restore functionality and add aesthetic value, the former using staples and the latter using lacquer techniques.

Chen said he asks a client about their relationship to an item to get a sense of its form and essence before making alterations that give the damaged object a new lease on life.

He has always had an interest in art, Chen said, adding that he and his wife manage a clay-and-metal workshop named Craftsmanship (Ai Gong Ke, 愛工客) in Pingtung City.

The exhibition runs through Dec. 27.