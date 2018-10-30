Flora Exposition card snatched up in record numbers

By Huang Chung-shan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

More than 1.5 million copies of the card produced for the Taichung World Flora Exposition have been distributed since it was introduced on Sept. 3, a record number among locally produced city resident cards, a Taichung City Government official said.

City resident cards are a way for local governments to consolidate multiple electronic ticketing systems into one card.

Taichung’s flora exposition card has received general acclaim and more than 6,000 people per day have registered to receive one, Taichung Transportation Bureau Director-General Wang Yi-chuan (王義川) said.

The card is to become the city’s official resident card after the exposition concludes, he added.

Due to the design’s popularity, designer Fang Hsu-chung (方序中) adopted the same design with darker coloring for the exposition ticket, Wang said, adding that the darker coloring can convey to visitors that Taichung has good daytime and nighttime offerings.

Card owners can see something special if they lay out four cards as a tableau, Wang said with a glint in his eye.

The ticket does not possess the same benefits as the card, Wang said, adding that the card functions as an EasyCard and offers free admittance for one day, with half-price admittance thereafter, half-price parking until April 30 next year at any area lot with electronic ticketing, and discounts at area stalls and stores, Wang said.

The cost of the ticket is NT$350 and each exposition visitor must have a ticket, he added.

The department stopped taking applications for city resident cards as of Thursday last week, Wang said, adding that residents should instead convey their interest to their local district office.

Applicants older than 20 need to submit a signed agreement form and their national identification card, and those younger than 20 need to an agreement form signed by a legal guardian, he said.