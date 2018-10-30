Hayashi store poster grabbing social media attention

By Liu Wan-chun and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A poster for Tainan’s Hayashi Department Store (林百貨) that features drawings of important artistic figures has attracted attention on social media after the store posted it on Facebook earlier this month.

The store commissioned the poster for a parade held each December to celebrate its birthday.

It was created by Tainan-based illustrator Hung Fu-tien (洪福田), who has designed artwork for numerous projects and was previously sponsored by the Ministry of Culture’s My First Show Program.

The design includes the figures of painter and “father of Taiwanese crafts” Yen Shui-long (顏水龍), painter Kuo Po-chuan (郭柏川), printmaker and Tainan Culture Award recipient Pan Yuan-shih (潘元石), Japanese writer and bookmaker Mitsuru Nishikawa, and Japanese painter Tetsuomi Tateishi.

Text at the poster’s center was done in the style of the traditional embroidery for which Tainan temples are famous.

Many people have called and expressed interest in owning a copy of the poster, said Stacy Tseng (曾芃茵), deputy manager of the store’s planning department.

As well as creating a collection of merchandise for the parade, the store invited a local embroidery company to design a traditional flag, she said, adding that the theme of this year’s parade is Taiwanese arts and crafts.

Each of the teams participating in the Dec. 1 parade — from schools, tourism groups and other local groups — are to showcase their creativity, she added.

When the store opened its doors in 1932, it gave Tainan residents what might have been their first glimpse of contemporary life, she said.

When it reopened in 2014, the store wanted to enable visitors to experience Tainan’s history and provide a reinterpretation of the city’s art and culture, she added.