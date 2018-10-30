Tourism subsidies target train derailment region

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Tourism Bureau announced that it plans to provide NT$95 million (US$3.06 million) in subsidies for tourism in eastern Taiwan to encourage travelers to visit the region after a Puyuma Express derailment in Yilan killed 18 passengers on Oct. 21.

The subsidy program, planned for next month and December, would offer independent travelers younger than 59 up to NT$1,000 per hotel room in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, Hualien, Taitung and Yilan, while those older than 60 would receive up to NT$1,500 per room, the bureau said, adding that the travelers would also be reimbursed up to NT$1,000 for transportation costs.

Many international hotels on the east coast and in southern Taiwan, including Chateau de Chine Hualien, Formosan Naruwan Hotel & Resort Taitung, the Grand Hotel Kaohsiung and Cesar Park Kenting, are offering discounts of up to 70 percent off regular room rates, the bureau added.

However, the subsidies would not be available for visitors to Yilan City or Yilan County’s Toucheng (頭城) and Jiaosi (礁溪) townships, or to visitors traveling on Saturdays to any of the five cities or counties, the bureau said.

Tour groups of at least 10 people on a two-day tour where one of the days is not a holiday would be eligible, the bureau said.

Each tour group member would receive a subsidy of up to NT$500 per day, while those older than 60 would receive up to NT$1,000 per day, the bureau said, adding that group subsidies have a cap of NT$30,000.

Each hotel can have no more than 10 subsidized groups, the bureau said.

The program should generate more than just short-term effects, the bureau’s hotel and lodging division head Tang Wen-chi (湯文琦) said, adding that a series of local events has also been introduced to attract travelers to the area.