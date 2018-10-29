INTERVIEW: Artist explains comic’s Koxinga portrayal

Liberty Times (LT): You told the story of this chapter in history from the Dutch perspective. Why did this part of history grab your attention?

Li Lung-chieh (李隆杰): Because looking back at Taiwan’s 400-year history, Koxinga [Cheng Cheng-kung, 鄭成功] is the most interesting figure.

The Koxinga that Dutch authors write about is completely different from the Koxinga we read about in textbooks. In their eyes, Koxinga is the antagonist. While this might not be a novel concept for historians, for younger readers who are learning about history through comics, it is an interesting approach.

Besides being beneficial for marketing purposes, the main reason for adopting a Dutch perspective was that, from the historical materials I encountered, the written records of Han Chinese were limited. Some were even questionable. In contrast, the documents left behind by the Dutch East India Company seemed like day-to-day reporting. These accounts had no political intention and no considerations as to who was portrayed as the hero. Apart from occasionally thanking God, these records were simply everyday accounts of what was happening.

I have participated in Academia Sinica’s Creative Comic Collection project. From that experience, I learned how to turn historical materials into comics. One year, I attended the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France. As the theme of the Taiwan Pavilion that year [2015] was “The Strangers in Formosa,” or, in other words, “foreigners in Taiwan,” I decided to turn the story of Koxinga’s killing of Dutch pastor Antonius Hambroek into an eight-page comic. Later, I discovered that in 1796, the Dutch had put on a play titled Antonius Hambroek, of De Belegering van Formoza (Antonius Hambroek, or The Siege of Formosa) portraying the story. These materials were used in the early forms of Koxinga Z (1661國姓來襲).

Previous comics by Taiwanese related to Koxinga have probably all been created in line with the requirements of the party-state era. Due to historical and educational needs, they have been accustomed to presenting Koxinga as a national hero and rarely consider the battle of Luermen Bay (鹿耳門, between the Chinese and Dutch navies), which is relevant to modern Taiwanese history. They do not include scenes of the battle or a deeper and more diverse historical commentary, much less a negative perspective.

Although I wanted to depict Koxinga as an antagonist, I did not want to go overboard. My intention was to serve an audience that enjoys learning about history through comics, so I used a great amount of narration to explain the development of this part of history.

LT: Why did you depict Koxinga as an antagonist and give him a mask?

Li: In depicting Koxinga as an antagonist, my intention was not to smear or vilify him. Sometimes portraying a character as the “bad guy” gives them the most charm.

I drew Koxinga out of a fondness for him, but even though I like Koxinga, that does not mean I have to draw him as a good person. The most important consideration when it comes to creative work is to make the characters look interesting.

For example, the most interesting character in Star Wars is not Luke Skywalker, but Darth Vader. Vader’s merchandise also sells the best. Since his first scene in the series, he was portrayed as an antagonist whom everyone feared. Only later were prequels created to explain his life. He is an antagonist, but also the most charming character in the series. Vader became a character who surpassed the protagonist. With this in mind, I gave Koxinga a mask.