Temperatures fall, storm expected to miss Taiwan

The temperature dropped to 15.1°C in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) early yesterday morning, the lowest ground-level temperature in Taiwan since the beginning of autumn, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday.

Other areas in the north, including Yilan County, reported temperatures of 16°C to 18°C in the early morning, bureau forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) said, attributing the drop to northeasterly winds.

For the rest of the day, it was sunny with stable weather, but there was a big difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures, Kuan said.

Meanwhile, as of 2pm yesterday, Typhoon Yutu was 980km east-southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), the southernmost tip of Taiwan, moving westward at 18kph. It had maximum sustained winds of 184kph, with gusts reaching up to 227kph, bureau data showed.

The storm was forecast to continue toward Luzon Island in the Philippines over the next three days, Kuan said, adding that the storm’s periphery could affect Taiwan proper after Tuesday, bringing showers to windward areas in the north and east.

He said there was only a low probability that Yutu would make landfall in Taiwan, but its path was uncertain, so the bureau was paying close attention to it.

The periphery of the storm had reached Green Island (綠島) and Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼) off Taitung County yesterday, with ferry services between Taitung and Green Island suspended at 10am.

The suspension was to last through Wednesday and a resumption of services on Thursday would be decided by operators, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ Maritime and Port Bureau said.

There are no ferry services between Taitung and Orchid Island on Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays and the service was suspended today, meaning that the next ferry to Lanyu would not be until Friday.