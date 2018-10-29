Report outlines plans to bring firms to Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Three science parks have set up a special task force to help Taiwanese businesses overseas to relocate their operations to Taiwan, the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a report to be submitted to the Legislative Yuan today.

The ministry is to present the report on “what the government will do to help Taiwanese businesses return and invest in Taiwan and remove related obstacles” to the legislature’s Education and Culture Committee.

The Hsinchu Science Park, Southern Taiwan Science Park and Central Taiwan Science Park administrations have been authorized by the government to address problems facing businesses abroad looking to return and invest in Taiwan, and have established a center to which such firms can apply.

According to the ministry’s plan, each investment case is to be assigned a project manager, who would provide customized business planning services. The task force is to coordinate between ministries to help meet the firms’ needs.

The task force is also to help eligible firms looking to operate in the parks secure land leases within one month of application and apply for subsidies to carry out research and development, and industrial upgrade projects in the parks, the ministry said.

This will enable companies to restart operations in the shortest possible time, it said.

To meet returning companies’ labor needs, the center is to also help build talent pools and organize job fairs.

Rising global uncertainty caused by US-China trade tensions has prompted more Taiwanese businesses abroad to consider moving manufacturing back to Taiwan to take advantage of its outstanding executive talent, as well as cheap water and electricity supply, the report said.