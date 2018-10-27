Jianguo Market film one of highlights of documentary month

By Lai Hsiao-tung and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Taipei City Government is hosting free public screenings of 37 documentaries at Banqiao District’s (板橋) Fuzhong 15 (府中 15) until Nov. 18 as part of New Taipei City International Documentary Month.

The screenings are to be held in the afternoon and evenings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, program curator Ben Tsiang (蔣顯斌) said.

Migration Revelation (遷移啟事), one of the documentaries to be screened throughout the month-long program, documents the 2016 relocation of Taichung’s Jianguo Market, the film’s director, Lin Huan-wen (林煥文), said.

The happiest and toughest moments in the lives of the vendors had occurred at the market, and for them the move was both unforgettable and bittersweet, Lin said.

That year, three major traditional markets around the world relocated, including Jianguo Market, he said.

After the move, the vendors faced the challenge of modernization and had to adapt to a new environment, he said.

The documentary gives future generations an opportunity to understand the process by which the market grew to become the largest public wholesale market in the nation, he said.

The stories of the vendors at Jianguo Market were worth documenting, he added.

At the launch of international documentary month on Tuesday, New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) outlined some of the city’s other initiatives for promoting documentaries.

This year marks the eighth year the city has hosted the New Taipei City Documentary Film Awards, he said.

Apart from providing documentary filmmakers with resources, New Taipei City has also repurposed an old building to create a space for screening documentaries at Fuzhong 15, he said.

Through these initiatives, the city hopes to attract a greater audience for the documentaries and to position New Taipei City as a “documentary-friendly city,” he added.