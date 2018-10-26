AIT to hold Global Entry sign-up event next month

Staff writer, with CNA

An event to help Republic of China (ROC) passport holders enroll in the US’ Global Entry program is to be held in Taipei next month, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said yesterday.

Organized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the AIT, the event, the second of its kind, is to be held at the AIT’s Taipei office from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6.

ROC passport holders can apply for an interview with CBP at the event to join the Global Entry program, the AIT said.

Applicants must submit their applications for an interview at CBP’s Trusted Traveler Program (TTP) Web site — ttp.cbp.dhs.gov — no later than Nov. 16.

The application fee is US$100 for a five-year global entry permit.

Before applying for the program, applicants must provide a local police report issued within the past 12 months and a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorization approval or US visa, it added.

Once the application is conditionally approved, the applicant would receive an e-mail and a message in their TPP account containing instructions on how to schedule an interview at the AIT, it said.

Taiwan was added to the Global Entry program on Nov. 1 last year, becoming the 12th country worldwide and third in East Asia whose nationals are eligible to enroll for the expedited clearance service.

Available at 54 US airports and 15 pre-clearance locations abroad, the service streamlines the international arrivals process for trusted travelers by allowing them to complete their admission to the US through an automated kiosk.