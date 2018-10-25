Academia Sinica researchers find key role for SCFA

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Research conducted by the Academia Sinica Institute of Biomedical Sciences has found that gut microbiota-derived short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) play an important role in maintaining immune composition and repair capacity after heart attacks.

The research, published on the Web site of the Circulation journal on Oct 8 was coauthored by Academia Sinica research professor Patrick Hsieh (謝清河).

Hsieh and his team explored how gut microbiota regulates host physiology, especially in key areas such as the immune system and metabolism, “which were crucial for the pathophysiology of and repair after myocardial infarction [MI],” the research abstract said.

They treated mice with antibiotics for seven days to deplete gut microbiota prior to the test.

The mice displayed drastic dose-dependent mortality after heart attacks, which is associated with depletion of gut microbiota, a significant reduction in myeloid cell proportion and SCFA, or more specifically, acetate, butyrate and propionate, the article said.

The team noticed a development that would suggest impairment of repair functions after heart attacks on antibiotic-treated mice.

The physiological status and survival of mice were significantly improved following fecal reconstitution, transplantation of monocytes or dietary SCFA supplementation, the authors wrote.

As heart attacks reduce lactobacillus probiotics, supplementing mice with such probiotics prior to a heart attack restored myeloid cell proportions, yielded protective effects and shifted the balance of SCFAs toward propionate, a common SCFA produced by human gut microbiota in response to fiber in the diet, they wrote.

Manipulation of SCFA from gut microbiota might provide opportunities to modulate the outcomes of heart attacks, as well as human health as a whole, but the abuse of antibiotics could lead to a rise in deaths from heart attacks, they wrote.