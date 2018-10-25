Passenger ban triggers reminder on behavior

By Chen Yi-chia and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Airlines and aviation authorities are urging travelers to behave themselves and cooperate with airline staff to ensure flight safety, following the blacklisting earlier this month of a man over his behavior on a unspecified flight.

The man reportedly asked flight attendants to open all of the liquor bottles on the plane, and then had just a bit to drink from each one, and also ordered the attendants around during the flight.

The man’s father apologized to the airline on behalf of his son, sources said on Tuesday last week.

An annual review published by the International Air Transport Association showed that between 2007 and 2016, there were a total of 58,000 cases of unruly passengers reported worldwide.

The number of passengers that China Airlines (CAL) has banned for life was in the single digits for many years, but is believed to have risen to about 100 after CAL chairman Ho Nuan-hsuan (何煖軒) adopted a stricter policy to protect cabin crew and passengers following his taking up the chairmanship in 2016.

Last year, a CAL flight was forced to turn around after three Japanese passengers who were allegedly intoxicated attempted to smoke on the plane.

In another incident, a passenger unhappy with their seating arrangement allegedly threatened to open fire on members of the flight crew and cabin attendants.

EVA Airways Corp in 2011 issued a lifetime ban, its first, to a passenger surnamed Peng (彭) who had been disruptive on multiple flights.