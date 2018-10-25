Thirty-five serious flu complications reported this month, highest in years

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday said that 35 cases of serious flu complications have been confirmed so far this flu season, which started on Oct. 1, the highest number over the same period for five years, while more than 1.32 million government-funded vaccines were administered in the first week since they have been available.

There were 50,789 cases of flu-like illnesses reported across the nation last week, similar to the number reported the week before that, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Kuo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said.

Although seasonal flu activity remains at a low level, there were 18 serious flu complications confirmed last week, 15 of which involved people with a chronic disease, Kuo said.

Nineteen people, or 54 percent, of the 35 with serious flu complications were infected with the H3N2 strain, he said.

The ages of those with serious flu complications that were reported last week ranged from 10 months to 87 years old, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said.

A 10-month-old baby girl was hospitalized in intensive care after showing encephalitis-like symptoms, and was confirmed to have been infected with the influenza A (H3N2) strain, he said, adding that she is so far this season the youngest patient to have serious flu complications.

Since the government-funded flu vaccination became available on Oct. 15, 1,260,743 doses have been administered to adults, while 55,890 doses have been given to children under the age of three, Kuo said.

While there are about 1.16 million preschool children in Taiwan, only about 103,000 have received a flu shot, which is a low percentage, and the CDC hopes to see at least half of young children vaccinated, CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.

Preschool children are at higher risk of flu complications as they have a weaker immune system and their close contact with other children at daycare centers or preschool, so the centers urges parents to have their children vaccinated, he said.

Preschool children who have never had a flu vaccination should receive a second dose at least one month after their first to develop an immunity against flu, Chuang added.