Yutu not likely to reach Taiwan

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Typhoon Yutu has strengthened into a super typhoon and is likely to turn north when it approaches Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

As of 2pm, Yutu’s center was 2,930km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), moving northwest at 19kph. Its maximum wind speed was 198kph and its radius spanned 220km.

Although the storm is not likely to affect Taiwan directly, the coastline would see strong waves, the bureau said.

Simulations show that chances of the typhoon making landfall in Taiwan are low, former bureau Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

However, there remains uncertainty due to technological limitations, he said, adding that people should continue monitoring developments.

Yutu is likely to move closer to Taiwan than previously expected before turning north, Weatherrisk Explore analyst Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇) said, adding that it could bring temperatures as low as 15°C between Monday and Wednesday next week.

In other news, the bureau’s Seismology Center said that a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck at 12:04am yesterday was an aftershock of a magnitude 6 quake that occurred on Tuesday, adding that the epicenters of the two quakes were close to each other.

The epicenter of the aftershock was 106.1km east of Hualien City Hall at a depth of 29.4km, bureau data showed.