President Tsai thanks US administration for support

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday expressed her gratitude for the support that US President Donald Trump’s administration has given to Taiwan’s democracy.

Tsai made the remarks while meeting a delegation from the Washington-based Hudson Institute at the Presidential Office, saying that she hopes they will witness firsthand the resilience and strength of Taiwan’s democratic society in the face of challenges.

The president personally welcomed back Hudson Institute senior fellow William Schneider, an economist and defense analyst who last visited Taiwan more than 10 years ago.

Tsai said that US Vice President Mike Pence earlier this month delivered a speech at the institute recognizing Taiwan’s democratic achievements, which was followed by the Trump administration’s announcement of a second arms sale to Taiwan since it took office, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act.

Two US warships on Monday evening sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the second such passage since July, which some analysts interpreted as a signal that Washington will stand with Taipei in the event of a cross-strait crisis.

“We will continue to stand alongside like-minded nations to promote a free and open future,” Tsai said.

Tsai said disinformation is being used to undermine people’s confidence in governments and democratic values in the Indo-Pacific region and other parts of the world.

“In the face of the challenge posed by disinformation, all democratic societies must work together and encourage the public and media to join the fight to defend the values of democracy and freedom,” Tsai said.

As part of a joint effort by Taiwan and the US to combat the problem, Tsai said the two nations last week held a workshop in Taipei underlining the importance of combating disinformation by improving media literacy under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework.

The president said she is pleased to see the two sides bolstering cooperation to face non-traditional security threats, expressing the hope that more like-minded countries could join in information sharing and discussions.

Amid growing threats to democratic institutions, Taiwan has sought to increase its defense capabilities and demonstrate its determination to protect itself, Tsai said.

“Taiwanese will never succumb to pressure,” she added.