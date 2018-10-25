ELECTIONS: Police ramp up efforts to ensure fair elections: Hsu

By Su Fun-her / Staff reporter

The Aviation Police Bureau, harbor police departments and the Seventh Special Police Corps are to join local police forces in cracking down on election-related bribery, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday.

Illegal gambling would be the focus of a third wave of bribery-prevention efforts, Hsu said in a report to the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, adding that he would lead the National Police Agency and all police commissioners in taking an oath to keep the nine-in-one elections safe and fair by cracking down on bribery and violence.

In raids on April 5 and April 9, 105 alleged gang members were arrested, a detention rate of 80.7 percent, he said.

Broadcaster al-Jazeera last month reported that Chinese Unity Promotion Party founder Chang An-le (張安樂), commonly known as the “White Wolf,” is using the party to cover up his gang background, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Hung Chun-yi (洪宗熠) said, asking if the Ministry of the Interior knows about other political parties in similar circumstances.

Hsu said that the Investigation Bureau is looking into at least nine parties with similar backgrounds.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Huang Chao-shun (黃昭順) said local media reported that the illegal gambling market has placed more than NT$30 billion (US$969.4 million) on election results, some of which is rumored to be from China.

An illegal gambling network with nearly NT$100 million has been stymied, Hsu said.

National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) said that his agency has received 360 reports of alleged election-related violence, all of which it investigated immediately.