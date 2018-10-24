Nation rocked by magnitude 6 earthquake: bureau

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The nation was rocked by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 12:34pm yesterday, with the epicenter 104.2km east of Hualien City Hall at a depth of 31.3km, Central Weather Bureau data showed.

The largest intensity generated by the earthquake was 3, detected in Yilan County, New Taipei City and Taichung.

The intensity in Hualien County, Nantou County, Taitung County, Taipei, Taoyuan, Miaoli County, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Yunlin County and Chiayi County reached level 2, while a level 1 intensity was detected in Keelung City, Kaohsiung, Chiayi City and Tainan.

This was the second earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or more so far this year, the bureau’s Seismology Center said.

The first, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, occurred on Feb. 6 in Hualien, killing 17 people and injuring 291.

It generated 182 aftershocks, the largest being magnitude 5.7.

Commenting on the cause of the earthquake yesterday, Seismology Center Director Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) said that it was caused by the Philippine Sea Plate being subducted into the Eurasian Plate.

Because the epicenter was in a rather fragmented stratum, the earthquake did not last long and is expected to generate fewer aftershocks, he said.

A few earthquakes have happened near the same epicenter in the past, the last a magnitude 6.15 earthquake recorded on April 20, 2015, he said.

On average, the nation experiences about two to three magnitude 6 earthquakes a year, he said.

“It was fortunate that the epicenter of yesterday’s earthquake was far away from Taiwan proper. It would cause a big disaster if the epicenter was on land,” he said.