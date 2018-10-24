Ko shrugs off remark on presidential ambition

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday dismissed a comment by former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) that Ko would run for president in 2020 as “strange logic.”

Chen was commenting on Ko’s remarks in an interview published by Bloomberg on Friday, when he said that “Taiwan is just a product on a shelf” for US President Donald Trump in the great power game between the US and China, and Trump might sell out Taiwan.

Chen on Monday posted on Facebook that although Ko has said he does not want to run for president, his comments imply that he would.

China has betrayed Taiwan before and the US is now protecting Taiwan, so Taiwan is purchasing weapons from the US as insurance, but Taiwanese have to stand together to become stronger and self-reliant, Chen wrote.

“The Taipei mayor does not have the power to sell Taiwan, but the president might,” Chen added.

Asked if he would run for president if he loses his re-election bid, Ko just laughed and walked away.

In related news, author Ku Ling (苦苓) on Sunday posted on Facebook his predictions of who would win the mayoral elections in the six special municipalities, including Ko and former premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in New Taipei City.

The critical factor for a Su victory would be whether Ko would support him on the campaign trail, Ku Ling added.

Asked about Ku Ling’s remarks, Ko said he had been watching political talk shows speculating on whether he would support other candidates, but he has not received an invitation from Su.

However, he wondered why no one has offered to show their support at his campaign events, he told reporters.