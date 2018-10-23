Over 1,000 black-faced spoonbills winter in Taiwan

By Wang Han-ping / Staff reporter

More than 1,000 black-faced spoonbills have been spotted in the wetlands in Tainan’s Cigu District (七股) since the first one appeared last month, attracting many bird enthusiasts, the Tainan Ecological Conservation Society said.

People on Sunday flocked to a conservation event at the Council of Agriculture’s Black-faced Spoonbill Ecology Exhibition Hall in Cigu.

The birds visit southern Taiwan every year because of its warmer winter, and they frequent Tainan because there are many wetlands and a conservation area for the species at the city’s Taijiang National Park (台江國家公園), the society said.

Since the first black-faced spoonbill arrived last month, more than 1,000 had visited the city as of Sunday, a testament to the city’s successful conservation work, it said.

The number of black-faced spoonbills visiting during the winter migration season has multiplied over the decades, increasing from 206 in 1993 to 2,060 in 2016, including 1,528 in Tainan, it said, making the city the species’ main habitat in Taiwan in the winter.

To encourage the birds to come back, people should join hands to protect the environment and respect wildlife habitats, Forestry Bureau Deputy Director-General Liao Yi-kuang (廖一光) said.

Nearly 30 spoonbills remained in Taiwan without heading north this summer, including six in the city’s Dingshan (頂山) and Syuejia (學甲) wetlands.

To promote local ecological tours, the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area management office last year built two pavilions at the Dingshan wetlands for visitors to observe the birds.

In related news, the Asian Bird Fair is to be held at the High Heel Shoe Church in Chiayi County’s Budai Township (布袋) on Nov. 17 and 18, the Tourism Bureau said.

The fair is expected to attract 100 groups from 30 countries, the bureau said.