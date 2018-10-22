Doctor warns against eating fruit to stay hydrated

By Su Meng-chuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Eating fruit is a poor way to hydrate, Taichung-based doctor of internal medicine Wang Chun-hsing (王俊興) said on Thursday after treating a diabetic farmer who said he ate about 20 kiwifruit per day to ease his thirst.

The unnamed 65-year-old was accustomed to eating the fruit, as he farmed for convenience and to save money, said Wang, head of the endocrinology and metabolism division at Taichung Veterans General Hospital.

In February last year, the farmer’s weight fell from 70kg to 55kg and he described feeling constantly thirsty, regardless of how much water he drank or fruit he ate, Wang said.

Blood tests showed that he had a post-fasting blood-sugar level of 299 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl) and a hemoglobin A1C level of 15 percent, Wang said.

The readings were higher than the medical standard of 100mg/dl and 7 percent respectively, leading to a diagnosis of diabetes, he said.

The condition is the result of chronic and excessive fruit-eating when he should have drunk water, he said, adding that his initial weight was a compounded factor.

The man was directed to drink 1.5 liters of water and eat no more than two helpings of fruit per day — with each helping about the equivalent of seven grapes — and to exercise for an hour each morning and evening, Wang said.

A diabetic person who does not control their blood sugar has higher risk of microvascular diseases affecting the retina, kidney and nervous system, and macrovascular diseases that could lead to heart attacks or strokes, common causes of death, he said.

The most common and obvious symptoms of excessive blood sugar include increased appetite for food and water, increased urine volume and weight loss, he said.

People with a family history of diabetes, a body mass index of more than 24 or those who do not get enough exercise should measure their blood-sugar levels regularly, he said.