HPA urges women to get government-run mammograms

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) yesterday said mammography is the most effective method to screen for breast cancer and getting regular exams reduces the risk of death.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Taiwan, with about 10,000 new cases reported each year, HPA statistics show.

One in 180 women who got a mammography last year was diagnosed with breast cancer, with about 11 diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer each day, statistics showed.

The HPA said data from 1.4 million women who received government-funded mammograms suggest that regular examinations can reduce the risk of death from breast cancer by 41 percent.

Women aged 40 to 44 with a family history of breast cancer — meaning either grandmother, mother, sisters or daughters diagnosed with the disease — and women aged 45 to 69 are eligible for a government-funded mammogram every two years.

However, only about 40 percent of the people eligible for them make use of the service, the HPA said.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, the agency is cooperating with department stores to remind women to use the service, it said.