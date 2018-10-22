INTERVIEW: NHIA boss targets wasted medical resources

Liberty Times (LT): The NHIA has required large hospitals to better classify patient needs to reduce emergency-room visits by 2 percent and free up hospital beds. How successful has the policy been?

Lee Po-chang (李伯璋): Statistics show that from January to August, emergency-room visits have fallen as a percentage of overall cases from 11.7 to 10.7 at medical centers and from 15.4 to 15.1 at regional hospitals from the same period last year. Correspondingly, visits have risen from 10.08 to 10.2 percent at local hospitals and from 63.3 to 63.9 percent at basic clinics, which shows patient classification is improving.

In the two months since the policy went into effect, of the 71 hospitals that needed to reduce emergency-room visits, 38 have reached their goals, while of the 19 medical centers we identified, eight have met the goal.

Classifying patients is not intended to reduce the number of hospital visits or reduce revenue.

However, in there had been criticism that hospitals were working people to death and next year there will be changes to the hospital work environment, such as amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) to cover resident medical staff. All hospitals would realize that they must consider labor costs and quality of medical treatment, which would mean they have to classify the needs of patients and distribution of labor.

LT: What other policies are planned to expand classification of treatment needs?

Lee: Most people prefer to visit medical centers or regional hospitals to see a doctor. The number of local hospitals has fallen from more than 700 to just more than 300.

Hospital administrators have to keep up with the times and look for new opportunities. Work hours at large hospitals have been adjusted as physicians at smaller clinics seek to improve their quality of life and reduce operating hours.

A poll among doctors has shown that from January to August, clinics were open on Saturday for 81.6 percent [of operating hours on a weekday] and 20.1 percent on Sunday.

People cannot choose when they fall ill, so the NHIA and local hospitals have come to an agreement. From next month, local hospitals will keep regular hours on weekends, which will benefit the public by allowing people to see doctors closer to home and provide a great opportunity for local hospitals to transform themselves.

The NHIA will also raise doctors’ fees for weekend visits. Hospitals will get 100 points for every patient seen on a Saturday and 150 points for every patient seen on a Sunday.

Furthermore, younger doctors would have more opportunities to see patients.

However, one challenge is that people tend to have less confidence that medical treatment at local health providers will be effective.

Local hospitals and clinics will work with National Taiwan University, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and 73 other institutions nationwide to cooperate through a vertical alliance.

Information such as medical histories and tests will be shared between the institutions. People with serious illnesses can be more quickly prioritized for referral to medical centers and the best doctors from the big hospitals can go to local hospitals to see people or perform surgery.

People will definitely see an improvement in treatment when they go to local hospitals.

LT: With doctors’ work hours changing next year to comply with the act, will the National Health Insurance come under more pressure?