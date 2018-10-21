Home / Taiwan News
Sun, Oct 21, 2018 - Page 3　

Firefly population rises after work at Taichung eco-park

By Huang Chung-shan and Sherry Hsiao  /  Staff reporter, with staff writer

The number of Aquatica ficta at a park in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平) has multiplied due to efforts by local authorities to boost the species, firefly enthusiast Lan Sen-pin (藍森彬) said on Thursday.

The Taichung Bureau of Construction in 2016 launched a project to build a firefly eco-park at the Taiping Plant Nursery.

The city asked Lan and firefly experts to participate in the project.

Lan said he and Hou Shui-ho (侯水河), a member of a community development committee, last year worked to restore the habitat, water quality and soil of a seedbed at the park.

By the beginning of May, they had counted more than 30 fireflies flying over a pond and a stream in the park, he said.

On Saturday last week, they counted more than 100 Aquatica ficta — which are endemic to Taiwan — for the first time since their project began, he said, adding that there were more than 200, with the peak in the local population to end today.

This story has been viewed 1034 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top