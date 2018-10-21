Firefly population rises after work at Taichung eco-park

By Huang Chung-shan and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The number of Aquatica ficta at a park in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平) has multiplied due to efforts by local authorities to boost the species, firefly enthusiast Lan Sen-pin (藍森彬) said on Thursday.

The Taichung Bureau of Construction in 2016 launched a project to build a firefly eco-park at the Taiping Plant Nursery.

The city asked Lan and firefly experts to participate in the project.

Lan said he and Hou Shui-ho (侯水河), a member of a community development committee, last year worked to restore the habitat, water quality and soil of a seedbed at the park.

By the beginning of May, they had counted more than 30 fireflies flying over a pond and a stream in the park, he said.

On Saturday last week, they counted more than 100 Aquatica ficta — which are endemic to Taiwan — for the first time since their project began, he said, adding that there were more than 200, with the peak in the local population to end today.